Former Capital Radio DJ Chris Tarrant has been fined £6,000 after admitting to drink-driving in court on Thursday. The 71-year-old TV personality has been banned from driving for 12 months following the incident, which happened in December. Chris appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court with his partner Jane Bird, telling press afterwards: "I made a mistake and I paid for it. I shouldn’t have driven. Full stop."

Chris was charged with driving for four minutes under the influence of alcohol on 16 December, which he admitted in court. He had been driving back to his home after having lunch at pub Bladebone Inn in Bucklebury, Berkshire. He was driving over the limit, with his breathalyser reading 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In court, Prosecutor Hasrat Ali told the hearing that members of staff, as well as customers, were "concerned that he had decided to drive home". As a result, a member of the public decided to call the police, who arrived at Chris' home shortly afterwards, where he failed a breath test, and was later taken to the police station.

The charge follows a stressful few years for Chris, who suffered a terrifying stroke mid-air during a flight from Bangkok to London back in 2014. In November, the TV star opened up about the horrific experience during an appearance on Lorraine, admitting that he thought that he was suffering from a cramp, rather than something life-threatening.

He told host Lorraine Kelly: "I thought I was going to die at 39,000ft somewhere between Bangkok and London. I thought I had a cramp. I've been very lucky. It was very scary. I ridiculously did not want to go and see a doctor on the plane - where do you land?"