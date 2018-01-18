Peter Andre shared cute video of children in the snow Peter Andre shared a video on Instagram of his eldest children, Junior and Princess

Peter Andre has shared an adorable video of his children, Junior and Princess, playing in the snow together during their ski trip in January. In the clip, Princess is preparing herself for Junior to throw a huge snowball at her, and the family can be heard laughing as the pair have fun. As Peter's eldest son continues to throw snow at her, Peter can be heard saying: "No face shots dude!", and captioned the video: "Found this beauty from when we were skiing. No face shots dude."

The family stayed at the Black Diamond Lodge in Ste Foy during their visit, and the Mysterious Girl singer shared plenty of photos and videos of their trip, including a rare clip of his youngest daughter, four-year-old Amelia, learning to ski for the very first time. In another video, Peter is tobogganing down a hill with his youngest daughter as Princess chases them, writing: "We forgot Bista: Amelia having the time of her life."

Peter also shared a video of Amelia skiing

The dad-of-four recently opened up about his youngest children, including one-year-old Theodore, saying: "Amelia was an absolute dream. At six weeks old she was sleeping 12 hours. I remember I was getting up after I'd slept for nine hours, going, 'Something's not quite right here'. And I'd start getting worried but then I realised she just loves sleeping – my girl! Theo's not as excited about sleeping but he's so adorable, which is why we call him Theodorable. The minute he wakes up, he's just got the biggest smile on his face. He's harder to settle, he doesn't sleep through, he does wake up a lot but that's his little journey and we're gonna look back on it and think, 'God that was so long ago we don't even remember.'"