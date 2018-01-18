Loose Women's Stacey Solomon ready for marriage and children with boyfriend Joe Swash The Loose Women panellist already has two sons from previous relationships

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is ready for marriage and wants to have more babies, even if boyfriend Joe Swash isn't ready. Speaking to The Mirror, the Loose Women panellist confessed: "I joke about wanting to get married all the time. Even if I wasn't with Joe I still want to have a wedding and wear a dress one day. I don't think I'd engage in a relationship if I didn't think it was forever, otherwise what's the point? So I really hope Joe's the one."

The couple have been together since 2016

On Wednesday's Loose Women, mum-of-two Stacey discussed how she would like to expand her family. The former X Factor star is already a doting mother to two sons, Zack and Leighton - both from previous relationships, while Joe shares his son Harry with his former partner Emma Sophocleous. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she admitted. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'"

Stacey has been dating the former EastEnders actor since the start of 2016. A few months into their relationship, Stacey admitted to HELLO! Online: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky." In September 2016, Joe posted an Instagram picture of the pair, in which he declared his love for Stacey. He wrote in the caption: "I never thought I'd be lucky enough to meet somebody so beautiful. Inside and out. And she's all mine."