Helen Mirren reunites with former flame Liam Neeson 33 years after split The stars dated between 1980 and 1985

Helen Mirren has reunited with former flame Liam Neeson, over 30 years after their relationship. Appearing on Friday's The Graham Norton Show, , the Hollywood stars were asked about their five-year-romance - with Liam admitting he was "head over heels" in love with the British actress. Quizzed about their past, Helen revealed: "We didn't date, we lived together for four years - we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!"

Helen Mirren was reunited with former flame Liam Neeson this week

The former lovebirds were in a relationship between 1980 and 1985 after meeting on the set of 1981 movie Excalibur, which also starred Nigel Terry and Patrick Stewart. Taken star Liam, 65, admitted that he harboured a huge crush on Helen. "Before I met her and we worked together I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back and I turned around one day and she was doing that to me," he shared.

READ: 50 Cent teases crush on Helen Mirren

The stars dated for five years in the early eighties

Recalling their first encounter, he added: "I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, 'Oh [expletive]' and I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!" Surprised by the revelation, Helen remarked: "I never knew that. You've never told me that before - it's amazing." After they parted ways, 72-year-old Helen married director Taylor Hackford, while Liam married fellow actor Natasha Richardson, who tragically passed away in 2009. The couple welcomed two children, Micheál, 22, and Daniel, 21, during their 15-year marriage.

READ: Liam Neeson reveals Love Actually sequel brought back memories of late wife

Loading the player...

The Graham Norton Show will on Friday at 10.35pm, on BBC One.