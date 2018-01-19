Strictly's Brendan Cole reflects on 'chemistry' with Charlotte Hawkins The Strictly veteran joked about their friendship

Brendan Cole has opened up about the "lovely chemistry" he shared with Strictly dance partner Charlotte Hawkins. The professional dancer, 41, also teased that if they weren't married to other people, they would "run into the sunset together". Appearing on BBC Radio 5 live, the New Zealand native - who is married to Zoe Hobbs - shared: "You're in an environment, like any office environment, you're naturally drawn to different people for whatever reason, it might be as a friend, it might be 'I really like their energy' or I like their humour."

Brendan Cole has joked about his friendship with Charlotte Hawkins

Discussing how he and Charlotte had a "hard time" because of the judges' comments, Brendan confessed that he was the star's support network. "I'm going be there for her 100 per cent, picking her up when she needs picking up, teaching her the best I’ve got and encouraging her," he explained. "Within that environment if there's a spark of chemistry between that couple and they fall in love with the teacher, fall in love with the student… you're going through this process that really does connect you."

Brendan then joked about the potential of the 'Strictly curse' working on the Good Morning Britain presenter, who is married to Mark Herbert. He said: "I'm glad to say Charlotte and I will be friends for life, she’s such a great girl and we had a lovely chemistry. Fortunately, we were both married and we didn’t run off into the sunset together - it's one of those things." Meanwhile, Brendan's wife is currently pregnant with the couple' second child. They tied the knot in 2010 before they welcomed their first child, Aurelia, two years later.

