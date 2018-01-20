Handsome Beckham boys are dressed to impress! See new snap of Romeo and Cruz Victoria and David Beckham's boys looked dapper in a new photo

Romeo and Cruz Beckham are causing a stir on social media! The handsome sons of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of themselves dressed rather smartly. Romeo shared the picture with his 1.1 million followers, who adored the rare snap of the boys all dressed up. In the photo, Romeo, 15, poses in a flat cap, white shirt and tapered, black trousers with brown boots. While his younger brother, Cruz, 12, is super cute in a matching outfit, adding a smart bow tie and trendy trainers. Fans went wild over Cruz's slicked back hair and movie star expression with one eyebrow raised.

Romeo and Cruz Beckham dresses to impress Photo credit: Instagram / Romeo Beckham

The boys' picture was liked almost 180,000 times in just 14 hours, showing just how popular the pair are. One follower wrote: "Yassss boys, looking dapper. Like father like sons." A second said: "Too cute. Love you guys to pieces." A third fan commented: "Omg I thought it was Brooklyn and Romeo and first glance." Some followers drew comparisons between the brothers and well-known characters, with one posting: "Oliver Twist and Wolverine." Another said: "Handsome boys."

Romeo Beckham, in particular, seems to be amassing quite a fan base on social media, with his followers often commenting on his good looks passed on from his famous parents. A day earlier, the teenager shared a close-up selfie wearing a beanie hat, with one fan writing: "Honestly In love with you x." Romeo also likes to experiment with his clothing style, and recently shared a snap of himself looking cool in a bandana and aviator sunglasses.

Romeo is David and Victoria’s second oldest son, and is a natural in front of the camera, having already made his mark in the fashion world. In 2013, he made his modelling debut for Burberry. The teenager also proved to be the perfect muse for his older brother, Brooklyn's photography book, What I See, which was released in June.