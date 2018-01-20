Andrea McLean shares hilarious video of herself stuck in a little black dress! The Loose Women host had the giggles in the funny clip

Andrea McLean had a sticky fashion moment on Friday when she literally got trapped in her little black dress. The Loose Women host was trying on outfits for the National Television Awards on 23 January when the funny incident happened. The star shared two video clips with her Instagram followers, where she can be seen stuck in the very tight dress. She wrote: "I’ve been stuck CHOOSING a dress, but I’ve never been stuck IN A DRESS before!!! The things we do for fashion eh?" After a lot of giggling, Andrea finally got into the dress, posting: "The good news is I got in. The bad news is I’m going to be wearing the dress til Tuesday and then it will have to be surgically removed..."

The mum-of-two's followers found the clips hilarious, with many identifying with her situation. One posted: "So funny! Been there, had to ask a total stranger in the changing rooms to help. Could not leave any quicker than the dress allowed me to, totally hot and flustered." Another wrote: "Omg, I did the same thing in M&S once...talk about panic, I thought I was going to have to rip the dress to get it off!!!"

There were more comments, as one fan said: "OMG how claustrophobic! Imagine having to get it off without help! “Someone helppp!” “Get me out!" Andrea's Loose Women friend Christine Lampard posted three laughing emojis and she responded: "Omg Christine. I’m in shock!! #dressdrama."

LOOK: Andrea McLean's sassy 'at home fashion' – see her video!

Aside from her LBD dress debacle, Andrea is known for posting photos of herself in stylish outfits on her social media pages. Her fans love finding out about the outfits she wears on Loose Women and at home. The star, who is married to businessman Nick Feeney, recently posted a clip on Instagram of her 'at home fashion', wearing some leather-look leggings and a grey polo-neck top. She captioned the video: "At home fashion! Complete with my dog having his dinner in the background 😂 Jumper and trainers @zara leather-look jeans @thekooplesofficial glasses @tomford#fashion #comfy #athome."