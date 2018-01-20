Ewan McGregor 'files for divorce' from wife of 22 years Eve Mavrakis The actor is now dating actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, according to US news site TMZ. The actor cites irreconcilable differences in documents obtained by the site and the star is reportedly seeking joint custody of their four children. The site reports that Eve has requested sole custody of their children with visitation rights for Ewan. TMZ notes the date of separation as 28 May 2017. HELLO! Online has contacted Ewan's rep for comment.

Ewan McGregor with his estranged wife Eve

Earlier this month, Ewan was seen kissing his new girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at the Critics' Choice Awards after he scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his role in Fargo. Shortly after he was announced as the winner, the 46-year-old passionately embraced Mary Elizabeth as he made his way to the podium. The Moulin Rouge star also surprised viewers with his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, paying tribute to two women in his life - his estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis, and his new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth.

READ: Ewan McGregor's estranged wife breaks silence on their shock split

Ewan with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

In October, it emerged that Ewan had parted ways with his wife, after he was spotted kissing his on-screen girlfriend Mary Elizabeth in a London cafe. Ewan and Eve did not make a public statement on their split, but in November Eve broke her silence online with a simple but heart-breaking sentence. A follower had taken to the comments section on the social media site to express their shock at the couple's separation and Ewan's new romance, to which Eve replied: "What can I do?"

Ewan and Eve were together for 22 years and share four daughters: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Mary Elizabeth, meanwhile, was previously married to director Riley Stearns, but the couple announced their split in May after seven years of marriage.