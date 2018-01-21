Ewan McGregor's wife breaks her silence as actor files for divorce The former couple were married for 22 years

Ewan McGregor's estranged wife Eve Mavrakis has spoken of her "upset" following the star's decision to file for divorce. Ewan, 46, cited "irreconcilable differences" in official paperwork to end his 22-year marriage to Eve this week. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Eve said: "It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are ok." According to TMZ, divorce papers show that Ewan is seeking joint custody of the couple's children youngest three children. Eve, meanwhile, is said to have requested sole custody with visitation rights for the Hollywood star. HELLO! Online has contacted Ewan's rep for comment.

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis were married for 22 years and share four children

Ewan and Eve decided to separate in May – although the news did not become public knowledge until October, when Ewan was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a London café. The following month Eve broke her silence on the split with a simple but heartbreaking sentence. A follower had taken to the comments section on her Instagram account to express shock at Ewan’s new romance, to which Eve replied: "What can I do?"

Ewan is now dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Earlier this month, Ewan stunned fans at the Golden Globes when he thanked both Eve and Mary Elizabeth during his acceptance speech. "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years,” he said. “And our four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk." The actor then went on to mention his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth, 33, who he met while filming his role in the successful show. "I've always loved being an actor and I got amazing actors to hang out with, and there wouldn’t have been any Emmett without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbard and Carrie Coon. And there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead." Ewan concluded.

Ewan and Eve were together for 22 years and share four daughters: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Mary Elizabeth, meanwhile, was previously married to director Riley Stearns, but the couple announced their split in May after seven years of marriage.