Max Evans' ex-wife addresses split from Dancing on Ice star Katy Johnson was married to Max for two years

Max Evans' ex-wife has spoken candidly about her split from the Dancing on Ice star. American actress Katy Johnson told the Mirror she was to blame for the breakdown of their two-year marriage, revealing that she walked out on the rugby star and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a party lifestyle – only to regret her decision. The 29-year-old said she later met up with Max, 34, to plead with him to give their marriage another go, but was left heartbroken when Max told her he could no longer trust her. "I had hurt him so much," she told the publication. "He said he didn't trust me not to hurt him again. At that point I put all my pride aside and I was begging him."

Max Evans was married to American model Katy Johnson for two years

Model Katy continued: "I do think about what could have been. I wish things were different. It sucks but I'm happy Max is happy. He's doing so well on the show. People are going to see how adorable he is." Max and Katy met through mutual friends in LA in 2010, and after a whirlwind long-distance romance, Max proposed in Paris two and a half years later, and the couple were married in 2014 in Minnesota. They decided to split in December 2016, but have remained in contact; Max is now dating dancer Lauren Jamieson and Katy is in a new two-month romance.

STORY: Mystery of James Middleton at Dancing on Ice revealed

Former rugby player Max is one of the favourites to win Dancing on Ice

"I've spoken to Max about Lauren," Katy said. "He really is happy. She must be pretty special if he's decided to be her boyfriend and commit. He's great to Lauren and that makes me feel worse about how I treated him. He's such a good guy and I lost him." She concluded: "I'm in a better place. And I'm still lucky to have Max as a best friend. I still have all my stuff at our flat. Every few weeks I have to see him to get something from the flat. It's completely platonic."

STORY: Dancing On Ice commentator quits show after one episode