Michelle Keegan celebrates husband Mark's birthday with childhood photo The Our Girl shared the sweet snapshot on Instagram

Michelle Keegan has taken to Instagram to share a sweet throwback snapshot of husband Mark Wright, in celebration of his 31st birthday. The 30-year-old posted the childhood photo on her Instagram stories, showing Mark as a little boy looking straight at the camera with a serious expression on his face. "Birthday boy!!!" proud wife Michelle captioned the image. "How bloody cute!?!" The actress also shared a second photo with fans on social media, showing the couple together. "Happy 31st birthday to my love!" she wrote alongside.

Michelle Keegan has shared a sweet childhood photo of Mark Wright to celebrate his birthday

Michelle and Mark have been enjoying spending some quality time together in LA, where Mark is now based for his job on Extra TV. The couple were forced to spend eight months apart last year because of their work commitments – Michelle was busy filming Our Girl – but are clearly relishing their reunion. After spending Christmas together in their UK home, they jetted back to the US in time for New Year, and have remained Stateside ever since.

The couple have been married since May 2015

Former TOWIE star Mark has previously hinted that Michelle could ultimately end up moving to LA on a permanent basis. He told The Telegraph: "We'll see what happens. I think if you're an actress you want to come to Hollywood, right? But that’s not massively what she’s thinking right now. She'll come out here, we'll enjoy the sunshine and see how we go."

Shortly after landing his dream job on Extra, Mark admitted he was lonely without Michelle – who he married in May 2015. Speaking to the Sun in October, he said: "My wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too." He added: "I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet."