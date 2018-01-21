Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of her 'snow angel' Harper The family are spending the weekend in the countryside

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper were not put off by the snow this Sunday, and instead took to the outdoors to make a snow angel – and it looked like they were having the time of their lives! Proud mum Victoria posted a fun video of Harper, six, which shows her lying on her back and moving her arms up and down, and her legs from side to side, to form the shape of an angel.

"What are you doing?" Victoria asks her daughter in the clip. "I am making a snow angel," Harper tells her. "That's what a good time is, to make a snow angel when it's snowing!" she adds. The adorable youngster can then be seen looking up to the camera and giving a thumbs up. "Great", she tells her mum, who can't stop giggling.

Victoria Beckham shared a video of Harper in the snow

David Beckham also made the most of the snowy day and shared several pictures of the fun morning, which included a walk with family dog Olive and a snowball fight with youngest son Cruz.

The Beckhams are spending the weekend in the countryside with their close friends, the Ramsays. The close friends and their children often spend their free time together, and this weekend the high-profile pals enjoyed each other's company in a beautiful country house making pizzas and slime.

David and son Cruz had a snowball fight

On Saturday Victoria posted a clip of herself and Tana Ramsay mid-slime creation with young Cruz. While the mums made slime, the boys were getting stuck into a bit of pizza making in a very impressive traditional pizza oven in the kitchen. As David showed off his pizza-making skills, he turned to the camera and said: "Are you watching Gordon?" with a cheeky smile. Victoria was clearly impressed with her husband's cooking skills though, captioning a clip: "I mean… David Beckham is quite the chef. Kisses from the country X."