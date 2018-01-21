Trisha Goddard, 60, reveals she has divorced her third husband The chat show host had been married for 19 years

Chat show host Trisha Goddard exclusively reveals in this week's HELLO! that she has divorced her third husband. The 60-year-old mother of two, currently a relationship expert on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side, kept the situation secret from all but her most trusted inner circle as she struggled to come to terms with the unraveling of her marriage to psychotherapist Peter Gianfrancesco, which ended last year. She even continued to wear her wedding ring on screen and in public even after the divorce was finalised.

"It feels good now to finally be able to be honest about where I am in my life," she reveals. She credits Peter with being "a rock" when she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago – but tells us: "As time passed and I recovered and got stronger and was therefore no longer reliant on him, that's when I felt things started to change."

Of her marriage breaking down, Trisha says: "Our relationship was a rollercoaster. One day things were fine between us – great even. The next they were terrible – the arguments, the detachment, there were real lows."

Trisha, who turned 60 in December, tells how she is embracing her new decade feeling happy and healthy again. And she reveals she has found new romance, telling HELLO!: "For the first time in a very long time, I feel womanly, beautiful and sexy."

