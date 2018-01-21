Donna Air talks Dancing On Ice, James Middleton and excitement over royal wedding The 38-year-old was touched by her boyfriend's support on the first show

In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO!, Dancing on Ice star Donna Air has revealed she has been "touched" by the support of on/off boyfriend of five years James Middleton, the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge. "It's been lovely to have the support of everyone. It's quite funny because you think, 'Oh I don't want anyone there - it's distracting. I just want to skate and get it done.' But having people there - my closest - on the first skate was really helpful."

Donna has also said part of the reason she wanted to do the show was to set a good example to her 14-year-old daughter Freya. "Life is about experiences, and if you get the chance to do something you should grab it," she says. "The reason you don't do things, quite often, is fear... I want to teach her to be brave. It's okay to fail. What it's not okay to do is not try, and to be scared... you have to lead by example."

The 38-year-old, who shot to fame aged ten when she starred in Byker Grove, embraces her age. "Then joy of getting older is that you get to a point where you don't care," she tells HELLO!. "It would be a bit strange at my age if I was dominated by what people think. It's liberating, getting older."

RELATED: Mystery of James Middleton at Dancing on Ice revealed

Like the rest of the nation, Donna is looking ahead to a big date this May when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle, who she met last year at the wedding of Pippa Middleton. "She seems very nice," says Donna of Meghan. "Everyone loves a royal wedding!"

Follow Donna's Dancing on Ice progress on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as by following #keepdonnadancing. Dancing on Ice airs on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

For the full interview pick up a copy of the latest magazine, or subscribe and make sure you don't ever miss a thing! Click here to subscribe.