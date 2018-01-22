Loading the player...

Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank following engagement The Duchess of York posted the sweet photos of her daughter on Instagram

Sarah Ferguson is one proud mother! The Duchess of York has shared rare, candid photos of her 27-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's new fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. The doting mum took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate her younger daughter's happy news, writing "total joy" alongside one photo. The sweet snap showed Jack and Eugenie looking out into the distance. A loving quote from Sarah, 58, read: "A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife posted another cute photo of the lovebirds relaxing on holiday on a boat. "They float with laughter and love... although a boat helps!" Sarah quipped. A third snap showed the newly engaged couple embracing, which Sarah captioned: "I always say that the river flows well to its destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock."

Eugenie's father Prince Andrew also celebrated the joyful news on social media. He uploaded a sweet photo of the bride and groom-to-be hugging, and wrote: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

Andrew, the Queen's third child, also shared the official statement from Buckingham Palace, which noted: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."