Penny Lancaster diagnosed with learning difficulty The Loose Women star is married to Sir Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster has revealed she has been diagnosed with dyslexia, at the age of 46. The Loose Women panellist – who has been married to Sir Rod Stewart since 2007 – spoke about her diagnosis in an interview with the Mirror, revealing that she had long suspected she was dyslexic but had only now decided to undergo testing. Penny further credited her husband with giving her the confidence to finally address her learning difficulty. "I'm dyslexic – something I've always known and kept secret until I recently got diagnosed," she shared.

"Rod has given me so much confidence. Rod has never made me feel in any way like I can't do things. I was asked to read a pledge at a charity event. I was in a panic, but he said, 'Go on Pen, you can do it.' I could hear him cheering for me and I read out the words. I didn't get them all right but I read them and I felt like bursting into tears afterwards because it was such a big deal for me."

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart have been married since June 2007

The blonde model also shared that she has been aware of her learning difficulty from a young age. "My dad used to take me to extra English classes after one teacher said to him, 'Why bother? She'll never amount to anything.# That just totally floored him," she said.

Penny and Rod, 73, have been happily married since June 2007, and are parents to two boys together: Alastair, 12, and six-year-old Aiden. In celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary last year, the couple renewed their vows in a romantic ceremony in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home – as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. They were joined for the special occasion by their sons, as well as Rod’s daughters Kimberley, 38, and Renee, 25, sons Sean, 37, and Liam, 23, and Kimberley’s daughter Delilah, six.

The couple renewed their wedding vows in a romantic ceremony last summer

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl," Rod told HELLO!. "Love means many things to many people but to me it's wanting to share everything with the one you love, and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We're not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."