Amanda Holden pays sweet birthday tribute to daughter Lexi Happy Birthday to Amanda's daughter Lexi!

Amanda Holden is one proud mother! The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram at the weekend to wish her daughter Lexi a "Happy Birthday" in a sweet post. Alongside a picture of Lexi, who turned 12 on Saturday, the 46-year-old gushed: "#happybirthday to our #beautiful #lexi #12 today. We couldn’t be more proud of this sensitive, funny, artistic, perceptive and completely nuts girl #lucky to be your #mama and #dada. We all love you." [sic] Later on that day, the mother-of-two posted a snap from a birthday outing to Cirque du Soleil, where the mother-and-daughter duo watched a performance of Ovo.

Amanda's daughter Lexi has turned 12!

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, many noting how much Lexi resembles her mum. One wrote: "Beautiful picture Amanda, so like you, happy birthday Lexi." Another posted: "Happy birthday Lexi soooo pretty just like your mummy." A third post remarked: "Happy birthday to her. Bet you couldn't be more proud - so pretty." A fourth said: "I can see your beautiful Mummy in you." Amanda shares Lexi and five-year-old daughter Hollie with her husband, Chris Hughes.

The couple tied the knot in December 2008, and Amanda has previously spoken about balancing her family and work life. She told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us - we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list." Discussing Lexi, Amanda joked: "I do this thing at the moment when I drop Lexi off at school - I wind the window down and shout, 'I love you!' and she turns round and glares at me. Or I turn the music up really loud and wind the windows down so I'm like a rapper mum. It's hilarious!"