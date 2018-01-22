WATCH: Peter Andre shares fun video of wife Emily dancing with the kids Watch Peter Andre's family dance party video here!

Peter Andre has shared a sweet video showing his wife, Emily MacDonagh, enjoying an impromptu dance with three of his children while he cooked dinner. In the clip, the Mysterious Girl first zoomed in on his bolognaise before panning across to show the family dancing together. Princess can be seen holding her baby brother, Theo, while Emily dances by their side, and little Amelia holds hands with other family friends.

MORE: Peter Andre goes back in time with retro haircut

Peter captioned the video: "Typical Saturday afternoon in our house. Obviously I was just starting the meal so no sauce yet but damn it ended up being good." His fans were quick to comment on the sweet clip, with one writing: "Building happy family memories... Can't beat it," while another added: "I think dinner at Peters next week it is. You all look like you're having so much fun, can I join?"

Peter shared a video of Emily dancing with Princess and Theo

READ: Peter Andre takes children Junior and Princess on fun-filled ski holiday

The father-of-four only recently returned from a skiing holiday with his family, including 12-year-old son Junior. Speaking previously about his youngest children - Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo - he revealed: "Amelia was an absolute dream. At six weeks old she was sleeping 12 hours. I remember I was getting up after I'd slept for nine hours, going, 'Something's not quite right here'. And I'd start getting worried but then I realised she just loves sleeping – my girl! Theo's not as excited about sleeping but he's so adorable, which is why we call him Theodorable. The minute he wakes up, he's just got the biggest smile on his face. He's harder to settle, he doesn't sleep through, he does wake up a lot but that's his little journey and we're gonna look back on it and think, 'God that was so long ago we don't even remember.'"