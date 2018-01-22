Rio Ferdinand's daughter has sweet twinning moment with Kate Wright The former TOWIE star shared the cute snap on Instagram

Kate Wright has an undeniably strong bond with her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand's children, and over the weekend, the former TOWIE star showed just how close she is to the youngsters. Kate posed with six-year-old Tia as they had a sweet twinning moment, both wearing monochrome shirt dresses over black leggings and black knee-high boots. "On Saturdays we like to match," Kate wrote on Instagram, adding "#girlsday".

The ex-reality TV star has been dating Rio for over a year, and has no doubt bonded with his three children – Tia and older brothers Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine. Rio sadly lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015, but has found strength and support in his new girlfriend. Earlier this month, the retired footballer took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself and Kate from a recent holiday in Dubai.

Kate shared a sweet twinning moment with Tia

"To say 2017 has been a tough year would be a huge understatement," the sports star, who lost his mother Janice in the summer, wrote. "Some dark moments but brightness has been spread around me and mine by this one in many different forms. Christmas being just 1 example, all the thoughtful little details that make things that much better for all of us. Little throwback pic."

Last year during an appearance on This Morning, Rio admitted that he is finally happy again. "I'm really happy now, the kids are really happy, it's the happiest they've been," he said. "I'm in a relationship and it's going well. My kids deserve to be happy, they've had tragedy for the last few years of their lives."

The couple have been dating for over a year

Of his relationship with Kate, he added: "They have to be part of that conversation. There has not been one stage of going into this relationship where they've not been involved. Even in terms of introducing – how they want it to be done. As long as they feel they're involved and in the conversation, I think there's a chance they can reach happiness."