Loose Women's Coleen Nolan announces surprising news

Coleen Nolan has revealed that she's going to raise money for cancer by taking part in the Real Full Monty! The Loose Women panellist chatted about raising awareness with the cheeky striptease performance with Diversity's Ashley Banjo, who choreographed the celebrity charity dance in 2017, and is due to do it again with a new group of male celebrities on ITV this year. Chatting about the idea, Ashley said: "We had a chat didn't we, Coleen? We had a chat about how cancer isn't something that only affects men, it affects women as well. I've done The Real Full Monty for men and we were talking about expanding it."

Coleen and Ashley discussed an all-female Full Monty

Coleen revealed that she would love to get an all-female team together, saying: "We were saying about, 'Wouldn't it be good to get a women Full Monty together?'" Ashley was enthusiastic about the idea, saying: "I think it would be incredible. It is going to happen and… I think Coleen's over the edge… We are doing this to raise awareness, to make an impact, to make noise for, obviously for cancers, but also for body confidence. If we didn’t get it all out it wouldn't count."

Coleen laughed as they discussed the idea

Viewers were quick to praise the idea of the all-female Full Monty, with one writing: "Omg I love the idea of a lady Full Monty, let's make this happen," while another added: "The Ladies Real Full Monty [is a] fantastic idea, if you can't get enough celebrities I will do it in a heartbeat." So when will we see the female version on our screens? According to Coleen, she still needs to get some celebrity volunteers, explaining: "We were just talking about it, we are still at the early stages. I've got to recruit women. We are at the early stages, can I just say. I haven't fully agreed."