Gemma Atkinson finally clarifies relationship status The Strictly star has commented on her love life once again

Gemma Atkinson has confirmed she is not in a relationship, insisting she's very much "single" at the moment. The soap star, who is touring the nation for Strictly Come Dancing, has been linked to professional dancer Gorka Marquez, fellow competitor Simon Rimmer and ex-footballer Ryan Giggs in recent weeks. Confirming her relationship status and her friendship with Gorka, actress Gemma told The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."

Gemma has insisted she is not dating Gorka

The comments come shortly after Gemma took to social media to address the romance rumours surrounding her relationship with Ryan. Taking to her Instagram page earlier this month, the former Hollyoaks star set the record straight after she was pictured enjoying a lunch date with the sportsman and some of their mutual friends. She wrote in the caption: "There's a group of us having a New Year's brunch at his restaurant with staff because we are all MATES and have been for 14 years!!!"

Back in November, Gemma was also forced to say that nothing was going on "right now" with Strictly's Gorka, who was partnered up with Alexandra Burke in the latest series. But she did mention things could change once the show ends. She told The Sun: "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens. I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."