Peter Andre's son Theo takes his first steps – see adorable video The singer has two children with his wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre is one proud dad! The singer's 14-month-old son Theo has started walking, and Peter couldn't resist sharing the precious milestone with his fans. Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four uploaded a sweet video of Theo taking his first steps, encouraged by his older half-sister Princess.

Princess, or Bista, who is Peter's ten-year-old daughter from his first marriage, held out her hands as she cooed: "Good boy, go on then." Little Theo was seen tentatively walking and giggling, while his family cheered around him. "Special moment yesterday. Theo's first steps," Peter shared.

Special moment yesterday. Theo’s first steps A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:39am PST

Peter shared the sweetest video of Theo walking

The family have recently returned from a ski break in Sainte Foy, France, and while Peter is usually reluctant to share photos of his youngest children, he thrilled fans by posting various holiday snaps and videos on Instagram. One clip showed his two eldest kids – Bista and 12-year-old Junior – having a snowball fight in waist-deep snow.

In another video, Peter tobogganed down a hill with four-year-old Amelia as Bista chased after them. "We forgot Bista: Amelia having the time of her life," he wrote. Another ultra-adorable video showed the youngster learning how to ski and snowplough down a gentle slope. "Little Amelia skiing.... So proud," Peter wrote.

The singer's four-year-old daughter Amelia also learnt how to ski

It's back to reality now for Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh; the 28-year-old doctor has recently returned to work following maternity leave. Of his wife, Peter told HELLO! Online: "She is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."

Of his youngest child Theo, Peter also said: "He's so adorable, which is why we call him Theodorable. The minute he wakes up, he's just got the biggest smile on his face."