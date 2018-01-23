Ant McPartlin resurfaces on Twitter following split – see post Ant and Dec are due to attend the NTAs on Tuesday

Ant McPartlin is gradually making a return to the spotlight following his stay in rehab and his divorce from wife Lisa Armstrong. The TV presenter, who walked the red carpet last week for Britain's Got Talent, has also resurfaced on social media. On Tuesday, Ant took to Twitter to share his excitement about the upcoming National Television Awards. Ant and his telly double Dec, both 42, are in the running for Best Presenter.

"Can't wait for the #nta2018 it will be a right hoot!! A x," Ant tweeted. The night before, Ant and Dec also made a last-minute plea to fans to vote for them. "Less than 24 hours to vote for all your favourites at the @OfficialNTAs. Vote closes at noon tomorrow," a tweet read. Their request proved too much for the official NTA website, which crashed as a result of fans flocking to vote. "The NTA website isn't working to vote," one follower wrote on Twitter. "Still trying vote but NTA site is still down!!! Is it a conspiracy!!" another posted.

Ant has shared his excitement about the NTAs

Ant and Dec are in the running against Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and The Chase's Bradley Walsh. They have won the award 16 years in a row, leaving some to comment that other contenders should be given a chance. The popular duo have also been nominated for Challenge Show for their work on I'm A Celebrity, Talent Show for Britain's Got Talent, and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant's wife Lisa breaks Twitter silence following split

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years

Earlier this month, Ant made the shock announcement that he has separated from his wife Lisa, who he married in 2006. The make-up artist has reportedly moved out of their marital home as she comes to terms with the split; she and Ant were together for 23 years. It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62m fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.