Grieving Simon Thomas reveals stranger's incredible act of kindness The Sky Sports presenter lost his wife Gemma to leukaemia

Simon Thomas has revealed a complete stranger's incredible act of kindness, following the death of his wife Gemma. The Sky Sports presenter lost his partner just three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in November. Earlier this year, he revealed that he leaves daily notes of love and encouragement in their son Ethan’s school snack box to help the little boy come to terms with her death – and on Tuesday, he revealed an amazing surprise. In a touching Instagram post, 44-year-old Simon explained: "Today's #snacknote is a bit different. Since Gemma went I have been so moved by the support and messages I get from people on here, people I haven't even met, yet people who care about me and what I'm going through."

Simon Thomas shared his touching story on Instagram

He continued: "A guy called Dan Ritchie, who I have yet to meet (but I will) had seen my notes for Ethan and felt like I needed some too, to encourage me and help me keep going when I feel like giving up. So he's written me a daily note too – for every single day of the coming year! That's #lightinthedarkness right there." Simon also shared a picture of the bundles of notes – including the message for the day, which read: "Know that all of heaven is cheering you on today, Simon."

The Sky Sports presenter lost his wife Gemma to leukaemia in November

The TV presenter was soon inundated with comments on the post, with fellow sports presenter Jake Humphrey, who tweeted: "Wow. Wow. Wow. The kindness out there can be completely humbling. Dan. Whoever you are, wherever you are…. We need a whole world of Dans."

Heartbroken Simon announced the death of his 40-year-old wife on 25 November. "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain," Simon told his followers. "Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends." He added: "If you are a prayer – pray for my boy Ethan. 8 yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you."