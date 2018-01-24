Suranne Jones opens up about Doctor Foster season three Suranne Jones has revealed whether they will make a third series of the popular drama, Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones has opened up about the possibility of a third series of her hit show, Doctor Foster, The popular drama won the prizes for Best Drama and Serial Drama Performance at the NTAs on Tuesday night, but Suranne admitted that it still doesn't mean that there is a season three in the works. She told Digital Spy: "You should never say never because if I say I'm not doing it, then I rule that out, so I'm not saying no. But we're busy. I'm filming until December 2018, so I'm not even free until 2019 and the team are doing their new show, Mike Barlett's writing two series, so we've not talked about it, because we're still basking in number two. So who knows?"

Speaking about watching season two back, she added: "I watched every single episode [of series two] with my hubby at home, just because I felt like I wanted to be part of the audience, because they really supported us. I even looked on Twitter at people's reactions, I did all of that!"

The other big winners at the NTAs were Ant and Dec, who received the awards for Best Challenge Show, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Best Presenter. In one acceptance speech, an emotional Ant said: "Thank you very much, I'm shaking. It's been a very emotional night tonight. It's been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot. I'd personally like to thank my all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It's helped me get through. And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you." Dec added: "It has been quite the year but this has really topped it off."