Find out why Lisa Faulkner had to miss the NTAs last-minute The former MasterChef winner ended up watching the awards show at home instead!

Lisa Faulkner was left all dressed up with nowhere to go on Tuesday night after a last-minute turn of events resulted in her missing the annual National Television Awards. The former EastEnders actress and her partner John Torode were gutted when their taxi driver arrived too late to pick them up in time for the event, resulting in them watching the show from the comfort of their own home instead. Lisa shared a photo of the pair – who have been dating since 2015 – on her Instagram account, looking smart in their eveningwear. Lisa was dressed in a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder gown, while John looked dapper in a tuxedo. Next to the photo, Lisa wrote: "We were all suited and booted and cab was too late and by then so would trains have been so we have missed the @officialntas."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one saying: "Ah what a shame, you look lovely!" while another said: "Oh God that's so frustrating! You both look lovely though." A third added: "Hope you went out for dinner or something instead!" The evening would have seen Lisa reunite with her former EastEnders co-stars, which was nominated for Best Serial Drama, narrowly missing out on the prize to Emmerdale - who walked away with the trophy for the second year running.

Although Lisa has now left EastEnders, the 45-year-old recently teased that she would go back in the future if she was asked. While appearing on Loose Women earlier in the month, Lisa was asked if she would ever return to the BBC One soap, to which she said: "If they want me back, I could go back. It was such great fun and they were so lovely to work with." Lisa left the show after her character Fi Browning learnt that her dad, James Willmott-Brown, had raped Kathy, but not before taking down her family's corrupt business Weyland & Co first.