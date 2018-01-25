James and Ola Jordan announce devastating news The Strictly Come Dancing star and her husband are postponing their tour

Ola Jordan and her husband James have released some devastating news. The couple, who have danced together for nearly two decades, said they are "hugely saddened" to announce the postponement of their forthcoming tour, which was scheduled to begin in March. James is still suffering from an injury sustained during rehearsals, and doctors have advised him to prolong his healing period. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Ola, 35, and James, 39, said: "We are devastated that James' operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all. We are so sorry to be letting so many people down, not only those who purchased tickets but all the cast and people that have helped work on the show to create something special. We hope you understand that health always comes first and hope for your continuous support in any of our future endeavours."

The couple have been married since 2003

Ola and James were due to open their tour in Blackpool on 3 March, travelling around the UK for a month. Other venues included York, London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool and Cardiff. They announced their tour last year, revealing that they would be telling their love story through dance – exactly 18 years to the month after they first met.

Ola has previously spoken to HELLO! Online about her long-lasting marriage, saying: "Because we danced together and spent so much time together, we grew closer and fell in love, and then when we didn't spend time together, we missed each other. We just wanted to spend more and more time together and I think that's what made us be together. We've always liked each other's company."

The Polish beauty: "It's not all beautiful and sometimes you can look at people's posts on Instagram and Facebook and you think, oh they've got perfect lives, but it's not like that. Marriage is not like that, no one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen."