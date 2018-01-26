Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is 'like my brother' Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about her close relationship with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin, and revealed that the pair still have a close friendship. Chatting on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said: "He's really like my brother, we're very familial. It's nice, it's great." The pair finalised their divorce in April 2015 and share two children, 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses. Speaking about 'consciously uncoupling' from Chris back in March 2014 after ten years of marriage, the Shakespeare in Love actress said: "Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal so that's what we've tried to do."

Gwyneth talked fondly about her ex-husband, Chris

The star is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, and announced the exciting news on the cover of Goop magazine. She said: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship." Speaking about finding love again, she added: "[At] midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again. Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

Chris with Gwyneth's fiance, Brad

Gwyneth and American Horror Story creator Brad, 46, went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday bash. The actress also shared a snap of the pair to wish Brad a happy birthday, and captioned the photo: "Happy birthday, handsome." She also shared a photo of Brad enjoying Brunch with Chris, writing: "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."