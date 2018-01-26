Declan Donnelly enjoys rare night out in London with wife Ali Astall The celebrity couple were enjoying a night out with Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden

Declan Donnelly and his wife of three years, Ali Astall, enjoyed a night out in London on Thursday to celebrate their friend's birthday at 34 Mayfair. The couple were joined by a host of famous faces, including Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Amanda Holden, although Dec's TV partner, Ant McPartlin was noticeably absent. Dec was dressed in a smart grey blazer teamed with black suit trousers, patent black shoes and a crisp white shirt, while Ali looked stylish in a black trouser suit. Amanda also opted to dress in a trouser suit, and looked sharp in a white blazer by Victoria Beckham, which was teamed with black trousers, a white shirt and a patent black clutch. A pair of strappy black sandals completed her look.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali were spotted out in London on Thursday night

Dec and Ali – who is also his manager – tied the knot on 1 August 2015 in Dec's home city of Newcastle. Ant's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong was on hand to do Ali's hair and makeup, as well as styling her bridesmaids. The star-studded ceremony was attended by famous faces including Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe, and Jesse Wood and Fearne Cotton – who was at the time pregnant with their second child, daughter Honey Krissy.

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden were also in attendance

It's been a busy week for Ant and Dec, who picked up three awards at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night for the best Challenge Show, the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award and Best Presenter for the 17th year in a row. Ant in particular was visibly moved as the pair went up to accept their accolades. He told the audience after picking up Best Presenter: "Thank you very much, I’m shaking. It’s been a very emotional night tonight. It’s been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot. I’d personally like to thank my all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It’s helped me get through. And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you." "It has been quite the year but this has really topped it off," added Dec.