Strictly's Kevin Clifton spotted without wedding ring for first time amid marital woes Kevin and Karen are rumoured to have parted ways

Kevin Clifton has been spotted without his wedding ring for the first time, amid rumours he has split from wife Karen. The professional dancer, who is currently touring the UK as part of the Strictly Come Dancing tour, was seen with a noticeably bare hand in a video posted on Gemma Atkinson's Instagram page. The stars of Strictly were seen celebrating Gemma and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec's win, with Kevin sat across them both in the coach. When he lifted up his left hand up to his face, it was clear the dancer wasn't wearing his ring.

Kevin Clifton has been seen without his wedding ring

Kevin and Karen, both 35, have been plagued by reports of marital problems ever since the Strictly finale, when they didn't dance together. Kevin's outing comes after he appeared to have spent Christmas without Karen, who went back to US to be with her family. Last week, Karen was pictured still wearing her wedding ring when she attended a special screening for the new Disney film Coco. Neither stars have yet commented on their marriage.

STORY: Karen and Kevin Clifton attend Strictly wedding amid marriage strife reports

Before the rumours, Karen admitted that her marriage "wasn't perfect", after Kevin apologised live on-air for being difficult during his time on the show with Susan Calman. "When Strictly is on I'm not the easiest person to live with," he said. "I go a bit mad. So I'd like to say first of thanks to my wife for putting up with me."

Loading the player...

Speaking to the Sun, Karen clarified: "We're just a regular couple. We've been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs, and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work." She continued: "Everything is fine. It adds a little bit of spark to the relationship and it just means that we care about each other. We just need to keep pushing, and relationships take work, it's not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly."