American Pie star Chris Klein expecting baby number two with wife Laina Rose Chris Klein and Laina Rose have announced they're expecting baby number two!

Chris Klein is expecting baby number two with his wife, Laina Rose! The American Pie actor, who was once engaged to Katie Holmes, made the exciting announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton's going to be a big brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed." Laina also posted a snap of herself with their son on Instagram to confirm the happy news, writing: "Excited to share that our little man will become a big brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018."

Laina announced the news with a little help from their son

She later added another snap of little 18-month-old Frederick Easton playing on the beach, writing: "Two more from yesterday because he is so stinking cute and I try so hard not to overload my feed with kid photos but sometimes I just can't help myself." Chris and Laina tied the knot back in August 2015 after first announcing their engagement in December 2014. On their second wedding anniversary, Laina wrote: "Two years ago I said I definitely do to this Man. And tonight I definitely still do. #2years #montana#latergram #besthusbandever."

Chris and Laina tied the knot in 2015

Speaking about his former relationship with Katie, Chris previously told the Daily Beast: "I was working all the time and [Katie] was involved in a TV show that filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, so we'd hang on hiatuses. We were kids, man. We met before we could legally drink, so think about when you were 20 to 24, and that's what it was. We were all working, successful, and having fun. It was late '90s, young Hollywood, and we were having a good time … not unlike all those vampires today."