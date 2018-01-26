Paul Young's wife Stacey dies aged 52 after battle with cancer The 62-year-old singer confirmed the sad news on Twitter

Paul Young's wife Stacey has sadly passed away. The singer announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing: "Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a 2 year fight with brain cancer. She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude."

Paul, 62, met former model Stacey on the video shoot for his second single Come Back and Stay in 1983. Romance blossomed and the pair married in 1987. The couple went on to welcome three children together – daughters Levi, 30, and Layla, 32, and a son Grady, 22. Paul and Stacey split in 2006 but reconciled three years later in March 2009. During their time apart, Stacey had another son, Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger. Following her reconciliation with Paul, the singer became Jude's stepfather.

Stacey sadly died after a two-year battle with cancer

Fans of the singer were quick to send their condolences on social media. Replying to Paul's tweet, one wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss, Paul. I met Stacey on a shoot at your home many years ago, and she was lovely. Thoughts with you and your family." Another wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your children and family during this sad time." A third replied: "That's just too sad. So young, so beautiful and so needed by you all. Heartfelt condolences to you all. She was a gorgeous lady."

Stacey was last pictured in public in November 2015 when she attended the Children With Cancer Ball in London. She and Paul were last spotted together in January 2014 when they attended the private viewing of The Best Of Terry O'Neill exhibition. The couple were joined by their beautiful daughters Levi and Layla.