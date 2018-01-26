David Beckham set to reveal exciting news next week David Beckham is reportedly announcing his Major League football team on Monday

David Beckham is set to launch his Major League football team in Miami by the end of January! The retired footballer, who has been working on the project for four years after finding a site for a stadium in southern Florida, has yet to make an official announcement. However, MLS Soccer told BBC Sport that it "continues to make progress toward finalising an expansion club for Miami - we hope to have more details soon".According to the Associated Press, the news will be announced at an event on Monday, and his group has reportedly said that it wants the team to begin playing in the 2020 season.

The project hasn't been without its complications due to a lawsuit filed over David's purchase of the plot of land to be used for a stadium. David appeared to celebrate finalising the plans in mid-January, as he posted Instagram story snaps of himself enjoying wine tasting with his business partners. He captioned one photo: "Great dinner with friends Jorge & Marcelo."

It has been a busy time for David recently, as he has opened his own 13-piece grooming line including hair products and moisturisers called House 99. He shared a snap of himself at the barbers to announce the line, saying: "Getting ready for something big. @House99 #House99 #HomeToYourNextLook." Speaking about grooming, he told Esquire magazine: "One thing I do love is a face mask which I do in private, and definitely don't put on Instagram! You know, getting in bed, putting the telly on, and putting a face mask on. When you've had a rough day, it makes you feel nice."

