Steven Gerrard's 11-year-old daughter Lexie makes her modelling debut – see the sweet snap! The former footballer shared the news on social media

Steven Gerrard is one proud dad! The former footballer shared a photo of his 11-year-old daughter Lexie modelling on his Instagram page, captioning the photo: "My little model." Beautiful Lexie looked stunning posing in a trendy grey hoodie by fashion brand Snatched Clothing UK. The young girl is clearly taking after her mum Alex, who is known for her modelling work with top names like Lipsy.

Lexie Gerrard makes her modelling debut Photo credit: Instagram/ Steven Gerrard

The star's followers loved the picture, with many complimenting the sportsman on his pretty daughter. One wrote: "Wow!! Beautiful like her mum!" and another said, "Well done Lexie she's growing into a lovely young lady x." But Lexie doesn't need to rely on her famous dad for getting her name known – she already has her own Instagram page with 11.2k followers! The Sun reveals that Lexie has also done photoshoots for Boohoo and JD Sports, and she even has her own Youtube channel.

Lexie is one of four children to her parents Steven and Alex; her siblings are Lily-Ella, 13, Lourdes, six, and baby Lio, who was born in April 2017. At the time, Steven took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his firstborn son, writing: "Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete."

The family were in the news recently when dad Steven posted a photo of his daughter Lourdes' birthday present – a personally engraved 18-carat rose gold iPad, costing around £1,455. Steven shared three photos of the device with his fans, including one that shows off an engraved message to Lourdes from Steven and his wife Alex. The post divided opinion amongst fans, with some stating that the gift was overly-extravagant for a six-year-old, while others came to the star's defence.