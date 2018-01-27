Pamper day with mummy! Victoria Beckham shares cute snaps of daughter Harper The famous mum and daughter enjoyed some quality girly time together

Busy mum Victoria Beckham has shared the sweetest photos of her family at home together on her Instagram Stories. The mum-of-four posted two snaps of her daughter Harper enjoying some girl time with mummy, painting nails and playing with Victoria's makeup. She also posted a clip of her and David Beckham's son Cruz making pancakes in their stunning kitchen and another of Romeo on his way out to play tennis.

We adore the photos of little Harper having some pamper time with her mum! In one picture, followers can see her pretty pink nails with the caption: "Nails with mummy x." The other photo shows Harper's beautiful long, wavy hair from the back as the sweet girl holds her mum's eye-shadow compact. Victoria wrote: "Playing make up with mummy."

It was clearly a jam-packed day for Victoria and David's second eldest son Romeo, who could be seen wearing a red sports top with a tennis bag over his shoulder. "Off to tennis!" wrote Victoria. A further snap showed Romeo and Harper looking very studious doing their homework in front of a cosy-looking fire. "Working hard!" said their fashion designer mum.

Meanwhile, the Beckham's youngest son Cruz looked quite the chef in the kitchen, standing at the stove flipping pancakes for breakfast. "Cooking with Cruz!!" said Victoria, who was then stunned when her son managed a 'double flip' of a pancake.

Last weekend, the Beckhams had fun in the countryside with their good friends, the Ramsays. Victoria posted a clip on her Instagram page showing Harper making a snow angel. "What are you doing?" Victoria asked her daughter in the clip. "I am making a snow angel," Harper told her. "That's what a good time is, to make a snow angel when it's snowing!" she added. The adorable youngster could be seen looking up to the camera and giving a thumbs up.