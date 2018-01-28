Phillip Schofield shares photo from daughter's birthday ahead of Dancing on Ice The TV presenter is the proud dad to Molly, 24, and Ruby – who turned 22 on Sunday

A big happy birthday to Phillip Schofield's daughter Ruby! The proud dad took to his Instagram account on Sunday to post a photo from the family's celebrations – showing two giant helium number balloons making the number '22' placed at the dining table. Captioning the shot, the This Morning host wrote: "Happy birthday @rubyschofe," accompanied by a series of birthday related emojis, including a cake, balloon and two love hearts. Phillip's famous friends, including co-host Holly Willoughby and The Voice UK presenter Emma Willis, were quick to like the photo, while fans sent messages to wish Ruby many happy returns. One said: "Happy birthday Ruby have a wonderful time," while another said: "Wow!! 22 already just seems like yesterday! Happy Birthday Ruby!"

Phillip Schofield enjoyed celebrating daughter Ruby's birthday on Sunday

Phillip shares daughters Molly, 24, and 22-year-old Ruby with his wife of 25 years, Stephanie Lowe, and often talks about how proud he is of his girls while on This Morning. The close-knit family even work together, with Phillip recently telling HELLO! Online that his daughter Molly monitors his social media accounts. The dad-of-two was talking about them being "cool" with his antics on Snapchat and Instagram, and told us: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all." Both daughters enjoy going out with their famous dad on nights out, and back in October Phillip and Ruby were spotted leaving celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo's restaurant in Camden.

Phillip wife wife Stephanie and their daughters Molly and Ruby

It's another week of celebrations for Phillip, who enjoyed a successful night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night, seeing This Morning pick up the accolade for best Daytime Show once again. Both Phillip and Holly appeared on the show a little worse for wear the following day, but Phillip was quick to speak about just how fun the evening had been. He said: "We had really good fun didn't we… My voice has gone down an octave… There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing."