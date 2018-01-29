﻿
inspirational-mum

Mother's Day: Vote for your favourite celebrity inspirational mum

by hellomagazine.com

With awards season in full swing, and the world of showbiz glorying in the success of some of its most stellar stars, it seems the perfect time for HELLO! to announce a very special new award of its own. All of the well-known women who we have shortlisted for our inaugural Celebrity Mum Inspiration Award have proved superstars in juggling the demands of raising families with busy careers in the spotlight, combined with an unerring commitment to using their fame to raise awareness about some truly amazing causes close to their hearts.

But there can only be one winner – and we need your help to find her. Our winning mum will be honoured at a special prize-giving lunch on 8 March at London's luxurious hotel The Dorchester. Held in association with retail giant Next, just ahead of Mother’s Day, and hosted by HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon and BBC broadcaster Kate Silverton, the star-studded event will pay tribute to a host of incredible mums, both famous and non-famous, more details of which will be revealed over the coming weeks. So which of these strong, dynamic, compassionate women has inspired you the most? Show her you appreciation by casting your vote.

Which star gets your vote for HELLO!'s Inspirational Celebrity Mum Award?

1.-
Katie Piper
Katie Piper has established the The Katie Piper Foundation, which aims to deliver a gold standard of intensive burns rehabilitation and scar management in the UK. The organisation helps people with burns and traumatic scars throughout their recovery and on an on-going basis – including access to free specialist treatments, organising UK wide workshops and social activities helping to establish a peer support network.
2.-
Countess of Wessex
She is affiliated to nearly 100 charities and is a full-time working royal. She splits her time between her work in support of The Queen and visits to a large number of her own charities and organisations which includes supporting people with disabilities, the prevention of blindness in developing countries, agriculture and fashion. She is Patron of more than 70 organisations and charities and undertakes hundreds of visits each year to learn more about their work, and to highlight it.
3.-
Victoria Beckham
UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination has been recognised in this way. Last year she also joined forces with Elizabeth Hurley at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York.
4.-
Elizabeth Hurley
She has been an ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Campaign and a tireless fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) for the last 20 years. Every October she travels the world to promote the cause, always wearing a pink ribbon
5.-
Cheryl Cole
Cheryl’s Trust building will open in Newcastle on Feb 20, with Cheryl attending. It's in conjunction with the Prince's Trust, with whom she has worked for several years. In 2015 Cheryl's Trust launched a fundraising campaign to help The Prince's Trust open the new centre. It aims to help disadvantaged people get their lives back.
6.-
Sara Cox
BBC Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox has been Centrepoint's longest standing ambassador, supporting the charity since 2000. She takes part in numerous fundraisers and events and takes part in all their events, meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She has also introduced them to new ambassadors Richard and Chloe Madeley and also takes the time to meet our young people as much as she can.

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment