Claire Foy reveals husband's secret cancer battle The Crown star feared she could be widowed while filming season two

Claire Foy and her husband have revealed his secret battle with cancer for the very first time. The Crown star has admitted that while filming season two of the hit Netflix show, she struggled to cope with the stress of not knowing if she would be made a widow after Stephen Cambell Moore was diagnosed with a benign tumour on his pituitary gland at the base of his brain at the end of 2016. At the time, the actress had just given birth to their first child and was about to embark on filming series two. Thankfully, Stephen successfully fought the disease after a successful operation. "You realise you're not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse," Stephen, 38, told the Sun. "My daughter didn't know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them."

Claire Foy and her husband Stephen Campbell Moore have been married since 2014

The couple met while Claire, 33, was making her first film, the 2011 fantasy Season of the Witch. They were married in 2014, and the following year she gave birth to her daughter and landed the role of the young Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Speaking about his surgery last summer, Stephen said: "There are certain things that you make sure you've done before you go into surgery. You write a letter. But it's all very much on the off-chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will. Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief."

The actress won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown

Claire is now preparing for a whole new chapter in her career. She has left The Crown – having won a Golden Globe for her work – with Olivia Colman taking over the role of the monarch, and will soon appear in the film First Man as Janet Shearon, wife of the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, played by Ryan Gosling. She is also taking on the starring role as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web. Speaking about her success in Hollywood, the humble actress told the Sun: "I really cannot see why this has happened to me and not to someone else. I'm under no illusions as to how fickle success can be. I've been on the outside of it enough to see it come and then see it go."

