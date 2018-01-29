Kate Garraway takes her daughter to Dancing on Ice – see sweet photos The TV presenter attended Dancing on Ice with her daughter Darcey

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway enjoyed an evening of mummy-daughter bonding with 11-year-old Darcey at Dancing On Ice on Sunday night. Kate rarely puts pictures of her family on social media, but over the weekend she made an exception, sharing a series of cute Instagram posts documenting her fun-filled time at the skating show. On their way to cheer on Kate's colleague, Good Morning Britain weather forecaster Alex Beresford, she posted a snap of her and her girl captioned "leaving the boys at home - mum and daughter only! Xxx."

The 50-year-old mum, who also has a son, William, eight, with her political adviser husband Derek Draper, shared a lighthearted video showing her twirling next to the ice. "Oh are you meant to be ON the ice?" she joked, "right that's much trickier." Dressed for the chilly rinkside, Kate wore a suitably sparkly electric blue jumper dress and sported a 'Go Alex' banner in support of her fellow breakfast TV star.

Kate took her daughter to Dancing on Ice

The former GMTV host, who presents her own show on Smooth Radio, also took to Instagram to admire the brave cameramen who climb to dizzying heights to capture the spectacular ice-dancing routines. "The camera men have to be made of stern stuff on this TV show!" she wrote, accompanying a video of a committed crew member ascending towards the ceiling.

Max Evans' DOI partner rushed to hospital

"OMG it's @hollywilloughby & @schofe!" Kate wrote

Adorable Darcey appeared starstruck whilst sitting very close to the show's presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "OMG it's @hollywilloughby & @schofe!" Kate wrote, alongside a photo of her daughter pointing at the popular presenting duo, pulling a shocked face. Kate's fans loved the happy photos. "Beautiful just like her Mummy," one wrote, with another adding: "Love her expression." Sunday night saw athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton become the third celebrity to leave the show after soul singer Lemar was saved in the dramatic skate-off.