John Travolta reunites with Olivia Newton-John 40 years after starring in Grease The stars played Sandy and Danny in classic romcom Grease

It's been 40 years since Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred together as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko in the 1978 movie Grease. And on Saturday, the pair enjoyed a mini reunion at the annual G'Day USA event in Los Angeles, looking picture perfect as they cosied up for photographs. Their appearance comes eight months after Olivia, 69, revealed her second cancer diagnosis. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John pictured together 40 years after starring in Grease

Following her recent admission, her co-star John, 63, praised the star for her bravery. "Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people," he told People last year. "If we all put our intentions for her to get through this - I know her so well - she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us." John and Olivia have remained good friends since starring together in the high school musical.

READ: Olivia Newton-John reveals cancer has returned and spread

The stars played Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the hit movie

In 2016, Olivia spoke to the publication about a dinner date she had with John at his home, where her husband John Easterling watched Grease for the very first time. John Travolta invited us to dinner because he wanted to meet my John," the actress revealed. "He has his plane parked on his own private runway, amazingly." She added: "I told him that John had never seen Grease, so he said, 'Well, why don't we have dessert on the plane?' My John had never seen it, so he got to see it with the two of us. It's hilarious when I think about it. It sounds like a movie, but it really happened!"

READ: John Travolta sends message of support to cancer-stricken Olivia Newton-John