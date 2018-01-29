Katie Holmes shares rare snap of daughter Suri Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have a close mother and daughter relationship

Katie Holmes has shared a beautiful photo of her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. In the black-and-white snap, Suri is smiling for the camera while wearing a jewelled hairband, and is wrapped up in a bomber jacket while it appears she is trying her hand at ice skating. Katie's followers were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "Ohhh she looks a lot like her too, beautiful mum," while another added: "Can't believe how quickly she has grown up... Such a beautiful young lady."

The Dawson's Creek actress occasionally shares snaps of her only daughter on Instagram, and recently shared a photo of the pair enjoying a basketball game together in New York City with three other family members. Suri grinned in the sweet snap, and looked fashionable in a patterned coat and pink boots. Katie shares little Suri with Tom Cruise, and opened up to Modern Luxury about her daughter, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable."

The 39-year-old added: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."