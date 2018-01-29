Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson has met her boyfriend Chris Martin Don Johnson previously joked that their relationship was 'troubling'

After joking that their relationship was "troubling", Don Johnson has shut down reports that he disapproves of his daughter Dakota Johnson's relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after confirming that they have met, and he wholeheartedly approves of their romance. Chatting to The Sun, Don said: "He's a lovely guy. I've met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes. That's the goal, that's the key. He's a very talented and gifted musician. I've seen them in a concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment. I knew right then he'd be good for her. I said, 'Oh you know, that man has got something going on'."

Dakota and Chris were spotted together from late 2017

The actor joked that he was unhappy with their relationship at the National Television Awards in an interview with Digital Spy. After they asked him about the relationship, he said: "Yeah, that's... uh troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!" Dakota and Chris were first reported to be dating at the end of 2017, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling."

