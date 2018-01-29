Una Healy can't resist letting her daughter wear makeup in sweet photo The Saturdays singer played dress up with her mini-me

Una Healy took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable snap of her mini-me, Aoife Belle. The post shows Una's five-year-old daughter smiling at the camera after playing dress up with her mum. Una, 36, wrote: "She asked me 'Mummy can I wear a little bit of makeup and play dress up later' and I had to agree… so happy to see this beautiful smile again #onthemend #girlytime."

Little Aoife Belle certainly needed cheering up after suffering "an unfortunate freak accident" last week. "She tripped and chipped a bone in her elbow that ended up requiring surgery," Una explained in an Instagram post, describing her daughter as a "brave little trooper," and thanking "the fantastic care staff at Northampton General Hospital and Children's A&E" for their "kindness and care".

Una let her daughter wear makeup on this rare occasion

Many fans picked up on the incredible likeness between Una and her little one, with one follower writing "wow spitting image!" and another commenting "Mammy's little clone x". Aoife Belle bears a striking resemblance to Una, sharing her mum's stunning blue-green eyes and long locks. Even their smiles and dimples are identical!

Una admits she Googles advice on how to survive motherhood

The singer and her identical mini-me

The Saturdays star and her rugby union player husband Ben Foden also share an adorable son Tadhg John, two, who they introduced exclusively to HELLO! back in 2015. Una often shares photos of her beautiful family on social media. Earlier this year, she captioned one sweet shot of doting dad Ben with Tadhg: "Daddy's boy." The Irish singer has previously revealed she does not plan on having any more children. Since her time in the popular girlband The Saturdays, Una has released a solo album, The Waiting Game, and has been a judge on The Voice of Ireland, the Irish version of the singing show.