David Beckham has exciting news: 'Today is the day we've been waiting for' The former England captain made an announcement while in Miami on Monday

David Beckham was delighted on Monday after announcing some very exciting news from Miami, Florida. The retired footballer revealed that he has been officially awarded his long-planned Major League Soccer team, which was accepted by commissioner Don Garber. David announced the news at a press conference, saying that it had been "a hell of a journey." "I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city - it has been a hell of a journey," the 42-year-old said. "I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team."

The former Manchester United footballer had previously posted a cryptic Instagram post ahead of the announcement, which read: "Today is the day we've been waiting for! Visit the link in my bio at noon EST to view the announcement live #FútbolMiamiMLS." David's 18-year-old son Brooklyn has joined his dad in Miami, and watched from the audience at the press conference at Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts. Earlier in the day, David and his oldest son enjoyed a post-celebration trip to the beach, with Brooklyn sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram Stories.

David Beckham teased his football news on Instagram ahead of the announcement

While David and Brooklyn have been in Miami, Victoria Beckham and the couple's three other children, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, enjoyed a relaxing weekend at their London home. Victoria took her sons to Queen's bowling alley in London, and treated her only daughter to a pamper day. In a picture shared on the fashion designer's Instagram account, followers can see her pretty pink nails with the caption: "Nails with mummy x." Another image showed Harper's beautiful long, wavy hair from the back as the sweet girl holds her mum's eye-shadow compact. Victoria wrote: "Playing make up with mummy."

David and Brooklyn have been enjoying their time in Miami

It's only January, but the Beckhams have already enjoyed plenty of holidays. Last weekend, the family minus Brooklyn had fun in the countryside with their good friends, the Ramsays. Victoria posted a clip on her Instagram page showing Harper making a snow angel. "What are you doing?" Victoria asked her daughter in the clip. "I am making a snow angel," Harper told her. "That's what a good time is, to make a snow angel when it's snowing!" she added. The adorable youngster could be seen looking up to the camera and giving a thumbs up.