Beckham family lead the way congratulating David on Miami football team - watch the video Usain Bolt offered to be a striker on David's new football team

After announcing he has been awarded his long-planned Major League Soccer team, David Beckham has shared a video of a group of A-list stars and his famous family congratulating him on the amazing achievement! In the clip, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper can be seen sitting side-by-side as they take it in turns to congratulate their dad. Brooklyn said: "Dad I can't believe you're going to be a club owner, so cool. We're all so proud of you," while Romeo said: "I'm so proud of you, can't wait to see what players you sign."

David's children congratulated him on the exciting news

Cruz added: "I'm so excited we get to spend more time in Miami," while little Harper jumped up and said: "Hi Daddy! I can't wait to see your first football match." The family were also joined by stars including Serena Williams, who told David: "I'm so excited! Welcome to Miami neighbour." Will Smith added: "If you need anything just let me know! That's kind of my town," while Jennifer Lopez, who also congratulated David's business partner Marcelo Claure, said: "I had no idea by introducing you guys, me, history would be made!"

READ: David Beckham has exciting news: 'Today is the day we've been waiting for'

David has earlier confirmed his big news on Instagram, writing: "It's official! This is a city built on dreams and today you made my dream come true. Thank you Miami. @futbolmiamimls #FutbolMiamiMLS" before sharing a snap of himself with Marcelo, writing: "We did it man... The dream begins and we have Jorge, Jose & Masayoshi Son this is the dream team... Today is a proud day for Miami." David also thanked his friends and family for their support, writing: "Thank you so much to my family, friends, partners and all of my fans for the incredible messages of support today!"