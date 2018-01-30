Piers Morgan reveals what Susanna Reid looks for in a man The Good Morning Britain host joked about Susanna's love for tattooed man

Piers Morgan has playfully teased his co-host Susanna Reid about her taste in men, joking that the mother-of-three loves a tattooed hunk. The pair were chatting after they interviewed a group of rowers, the Four Oarsmen, on their daytime show Good Morning Britain. "You're single," Piers brashly said, turning to Susanna. "You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections."

Piers carried on: "However, I did say to them have you got any tattoos and they said no. You like a rough old tatt don't you?" Playing along, Susanna replied: "That's the deal breaker. I like a full sleeve."

Piers poked fun at his co-host Susanna

The TV star was previously married to sports correspondent Dominic Cotton, with whom she shares three sons – Finn, Jack and Sam. The couple split in 2014 after 16 years of marriage, although they have remained on excellent terms. "We still get on so well, Dom is such a hands-on dad and we really co-parent," Susanna told The Sun's Fabulous magazine in 2014.

She also revealed that at the time, the exes were still living in the same London house, despite Dominic having a new girlfriend. "So we live separately but together and happily in the same house," she explained. "I'm not saying that everyone can do it (and) I definitely think people are surprised that we can do it this way.

Loading the player...

"Obviously we've been through a bit since splitting up, because a separation is always going to be sad. But it's nice for the children that they know Mum and Dad are still there. I'm privileged to have a great relationship with my ex, to the point where we can still live together comfortably and he can have a new relationship."