Petra Ecclestone granted sole custody of children following divorce The Formula One heiress was joined in court by her sister Tamara

Petra Ecclestone has been granted sole custody of the three children she shares with her ex-husband James Stunt. The heiress – the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone – appeared in court with her older sister Tamara and her niece, Sophia. Mail Online reports that a judge told Petra, 29, that she is free to emigrate to the US with her children, on the condition that her ex-husband James sees his youngsters from time to time.

In a brief public statement, Her Honour Judge Brassie told the court: "There have been lengthy proceedings in relation to the arrangements following the preceding divorce of Petra and Mr Stunt. The financial matters between them were agreed last year. Also, an agreement at the end of last year that Miss Ecclestone could relocate to Los Angeles with her children was agreed." Her Honour Judge Brassie added: "After a hearing I've ordered that the children will live with their mother Miss Ecclestone and I will make an order as to how much time they can spend with their father." James was not present in court.

Petra and James share three children together

Petra and her older sister Tamara, 33, put on a strong, united front as they arrived at the central London court on Tuesday, flanked by bodyguards. The stylish sisters looked typically glam, with Petra wearing a camel coat, leopard print blouse and black pencil skirt. She carried her niece Sophia, three, while Tamara walked alongside the pair, wearing black trousers, a beige cardigan and a black coat.

Petra pictured with her new love Sam at New Years

Petra was joined by her sister Tamara at court

Petra and James – who share four-year-old daughter Lavinia, and two-year-old twins Andrew and James – called it quits last year. Their first divorce hearing was held in June 2017, putting into motion the end of their five-year marriage. They were granted a divorce in October, with a High Court judge declaring a decree nisi after a five-minute hearing. Neither party were present in court.

A spokesperson said: "It is announced, with regret, that James Stunt and Petra Ecclestone have agreed to divorce and that Decree Nisi, uncontested, was granted by HHJ Tolson this morning. James is committed to remaining firm friends with Petra and is concerned that the misleading media coverage of their divorce has not accurately reflected the issues which were in dispute."