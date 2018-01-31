Lisa Armstrong returns to work following split – with a brand new look! The makeup artist was seen arriving at BGT minutes after Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong has returned to work for the first time since her split from Ant McPartlin was announced. The makeup artist was seen heading into the Britain's Got Talent set on Tuesday, just minutes after her estranged husband arrived, in pictures shared by the Daily Mail. Lisa, 41, debuted a brand new pink hair colour as she made her way inside at the London studio, where the auditions are being held. It's the first time that Lisa has been seen on the show since she and Ant confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage.

It was previously reported that Lisa would be working exclusively on the BGT spin-off, Britain's Got More Talent, where she would be less likely to run into Ant backstage. At the time, the Sun reported that Lisa – who would be continuing to work as Stephen Mulhern's makeup artist – was determined to keep things "civilised" with her former spouse.

Ant and Lisa confirmed their split in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Just a few days ago, Lisa took to Twitter to comment on the recent press intrusion she has endured, asking members of the paparazzi to stop following her and taking her photograph. Sharing a headshot of herself with large cartoon eyes, she wrote: You've probably seen the nasty, intrusive, ugly pics of me, so I thought I'd do your job for you!! It's creepy, #please #printthis #pleaseleavemealone #creepymeninbushes #takingmypicture."