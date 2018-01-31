Michelle Keegan rocks Hollywood look on dinner date with Mark Wright The couple enjoyed a meal at A-lister restaurant Craig's

Michelle Keegan is starting to look like a real Angeleno! The actress was spotted out on a dinner date with husband Mark Wright in LA, and Michelle could easily have passed as a local. Wearing black ripped jeans, a white top and a black leather jacket, the Stockport-born beauty looked understatedly cool. She accessorised with a small black Gucci shoulder bag and trendy fedora, adding height to her figure with a pair of £600 Gianvito Rossi strappy heels. Former TOWIE star Mark, 31, looked preppy in a varsity jacket, ripped jeans and a classic black tee.

The perfectly coordinated couple enjoyed dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. The restaurant has long been a celebrity hotspot, frequented by everyone from the Kardashians to George Clooney and Mariah Carey. Paris Hilton was recently spotted there earlier this month with her new fiancé Chris Zylka. It's no wonder the restaurant features permanent door paparazzi!

Mark and Michelle enjoyed dinner in West Hollywood

The couple, who married in 2015, are enjoying being back together having spent eight months apart last year. Michelle was busy filming Our Girl in Nepal, Malaysia and South Africa, while Mark was kicking off his career Stateside as a presenter on Extra. It seems their US stars are on the rise, with former Corrie actress Michelle revealing that she also has an agent in LA.

"I've been spending some time in Los Angeles with Mark and it's so nice to have some time together," she told new! magazine. "My US agent is in LA too, so I've had a few meetings set up over there."

Michelle looked understatedly cool

The 30-year-old TV star seems to have slipped into the Hollywood lifestyle easily, rubbing shoulders with A-listers at various parties and gatherings. A couple of weeks ago, Michelle attended a SAG Awards afterparty hosted by Netflix, where she was pictured chatting to and hugging Stranger Things protagonist Millie Bobby Brown.