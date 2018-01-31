Is Noel Fielding expecting his first child with girlfriend Lliana Bird? Does the Great British Bake Off presenter's girlfriend have a bun in the oven?

Is Noel Fielding about to become a dad? The Great British Bake Off presenter and his girlfriend, Lliana Bird, were snapped at the launch of The Tanqueray No. Ten Table at London's Dalloway Terrace on Tuesday, where Lliana appeared to debut a baby bump while dressed in a pair of blue patterned dungarees and a sheer black blouse. HELLO! has reached out to Noel's representatives for confirmation.

Lliana showed off a baby bump

The Mighty Boosh star's fans were quick to discuss the reports on Twitter, with one writing: "NOEL FIELDING IS GONNA BE A DAD? I AM SO HAPPY I COULD BURST RN," while another added: "Omg I'm actually hoping the gossip about Noel Fielding is true, I remember an interview from a few years ago saying how much he wanted to be a dad so I hope for his sake it's true." A third person wrote: "Just a warning and an apology to everyone. From today I'm never going to stop talking about how Noel Fielding is going to be a dad because… I'm so happy for him and Lliana."

The couple were snapped together at Dalloway Terrace

Noel won GBBO's viewers' hearts after taking over Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc's presenting roles with Sandi Toksvig when the show went from the BBC to Channel 4. Speaking to Closer magazine about the new hosts, judge Paul Hollywood said: "I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue, and when I started filming the new 'Bake Off' it was hard… I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn't really that sad in the end." Speaking about the show on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel admitted trying to keep the winner a secret was "horrible". He said: "I have to gaffer tape my head shut […] I always almost just want to blurt it out!"